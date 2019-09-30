ORLANDO, Fla. — Excitement doesn't seem to be waning on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the second attraction set to open at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. At least not if Disney has anything to do with it.

On Sunday, Disney once again shared new details about upcoming attraction. A two-hour special that aired on Freeform called "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits" included an overview of the 14-acre land, as well as a preview of Rise of the Resistance.

"This is going to be an immersive experience like you've never been on before, with fully-realized laser blasts mid-air, holograms, full-size AT-ATs, you name it," Imagineer John Larena said.

However, the most interesting reveal from the special came from Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek, who dropped this tidbit about the attraction's length.

"Imagine being chased for 15 minutes by Kylo Ren and the First Order, stormtroopers everywhere, lightsabers coming at you," Chapek said. "It's going to be fantastic."

It's unclear if Chapek was talking about the attraction's full runtime or just a section of it. As previously revealed, Rise of Resistance will feature multiple ride systems, making it one of Disney's most ambitious attractions ever.

On Rise of Resistance, visitors will be recruited to join the Resistance for a special mission. They'll first encounter Rey, who reveals the plans for the mission. Visitors will then board transport ships, with Poe Dameron serving as the wingman. On the way to meet the Resistance in a secret location, visitors will be intercepted by the First Order. Visitors will then have to find a way to escape.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to open December 5 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and January 17 at Disneyland.