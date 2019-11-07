ORLANDO, Fla. – Veterans Day is November 11, but many attractions in and around Central Florida are already offering deals for retired and active duty military personnel.

Here's a list of some of the deals available through Veterans Day weekend.

DAYTONA LAGOON WATER PARK

All active and retired military can get a free All-Day Play Pass at Daytona Lagoon on November 11. The pass includes unlimited access to indoor and outdoor attractions at the water park. For more information, click here.

GATORLAND ORLANDO

Gatorland is offering free admission to veterans, active and retired military personnel November 11-30. They can also get a 20 percent discount on admission for up to four family members. For more information, click here.

ISLAND H2O LIVE! WATER PARK

Island H2O Live!, the water park at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, is offering veterans and active military free admission through November 11. For more information, click here.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER VISITOR COMPLEX

Veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military members can get free admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for themselves and up to three guests. For more information, click here.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

Veterans can get free admission to Legoland Florida through November 25. They can also buy discounted tickets for up to six guests. On November 11, veterans visiting the park can get discounts on food. For more information, click here.