KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Veterans can get free admission to Island H2O Live!, the water park at Margaritaville Orlando Resort in Kissimmee.
- Veterans get free admission to Island H2O Live!
- Deal available November 6-11 with valid military ID
- The water park features more than a dozen attractions
In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active military can get in free November 6-11 with a valid military ID.
General admission to the water park is typically $44.99 for ages 3 and older and $37.99 for anyone under 48 inches tall.
Island H2O Live!, which opened in June, features more than a dozen attractions and experiences, including a wave pool and water slides.
For more information about the water park, visit islandh2olive.com.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.