KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Veterans can get free admission to Island H2O Live!, the water park at Margaritaville Orlando Resort in Kissimmee.

In honor of Veterans Day, veterans and active military can get in free November 6-11 with a valid military ID.

General admission to the water park is typically $44.99 for ages 3 and older and $37.99 for anyone under 48 inches tall.

Island H2O Live!, which opened in June, features more than a dozen attractions and experiences, including a wave pool and water slides.

For more information about the water park, visit islandh2olive.com.