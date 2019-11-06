BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a special offer for U.S. service members this Veterans Day weekend.

Military ticket deal at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Veterans, active, retired service member get free admission

The deal is available November 9-11

From November 9-11, veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military members can get free admission for themselves and up to three guests.

To receive the deal, service members can get tickets at the on-site ticket booth during Veterans Day weekend. They will need to present a valid military ID, retired military ID, a driver's license with veteran classification or DD214 documentation.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features dozens of interactive attractions, including the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, the Apollo 8 firing room, and the shuttle launch experience.

For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.