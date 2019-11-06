BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a special offer for U.S. service members this Veterans Day weekend.
- Military ticket deal at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex
- Veterans, active, retired service member get free admission
- The deal is available November 9-11
From November 9-11, veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military members can get free admission for themselves and up to three guests.
To receive the deal, service members can get tickets at the on-site ticket booth during Veterans Day weekend. They will need to present a valid military ID, retired military ID, a driver's license with veteran classification or DD214 documentation.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features dozens of interactive attractions, including the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, the Apollo 8 firing room, and the shuttle launch experience.
For more information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com.