ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities have released photos and videos of costumes and other props that were reported stolen from Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction at Magic Kingdom.

Patrick Spikes, 24, is accused of stealing $7,000 worth of costumes

Authorities released photos they say were found on Spikes' phone

Investigators say the photos and videos were pulled from the phone of Patrick Spikes, a former Disney World employee accused of stealing $7,000 worth of costumes from the attraction.

Spikes is also accused of selling the costumes, receiving more than $29,000 through PayPal.

Photos released Wednesday show Spikes wearing wigs taken from Disney World. Others show various costume pieces from the Haunted Mansion attraction, including a dress and a purple shirt labeled, "A.A. Magic Kingdom Haunted Mansion Fig. 31 A."

Spikes, along with his cousin, is accused of entering backstage areas of the Magic Kingdom between July 23, 2018 and January 8 of this year. Authorities said the two stole wigs, costumes, and other props from the Haunted Mansion.

In documents released earlier this year, authorities said Spikes used his Disney employee ID to access the backstage areas. Photos that investigators say were found on his phone show behind-the-scenes areas of Haunted Mansion, including the dining room scene.

In December, investigators interviewed Spikes about the theft of the Buzzy animatronic from the former Cranium Command area at Epcot. Spikes denied involvement in the theft, according to an affidavit. Video of the interview was released Wednesday and shows Spikes reaching for his phone when investigators tell him they are going to confiscate it.

Spikes, after being taking down by investigators, asks whether he's under arrest.

"Can I call my mom and tell her…" Spikes asks.

The investigator tells Spikes "no" and to stay there while he's being detained.

On Wednesday, authorities also released photos taken during a search at Spikes' home. Investigators said they found a trash can from the Transportation and Ticket Center in a garage. They said they also found bins filled with pins and other Disney merchandise.

Other photos released Wednesday show a car trunk with manuals from Disney World attractions, including the Peoplemover, Carousel of Progress, and the defunct If You Had Wings.

Spikes was arrested in May on multiple charges, including theft, burglary, and dealing in stolen property. In August, the State Attorney's Office filed felony charges against him.

At one point, Spikes was behind the @BackDoorDisney Twitter account and used it to post pictures of backstage areas around Disney World.