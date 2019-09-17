ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Disney World employee accused of stealing costumes from animatronics at Magic Kingdom is now facing felony charges, according to documents filed in August by the State Attorney's Office.

2 men face felony charges in Disney World item theft case

Investigators: Patrick Spikes used Disney ID to gain access to areas

PREVIOUS: Former Disney World employee accused of stealing clothes from animatronics

Patrick Spikes, 25, of Winter Garden, has been charged with dealing in stolen property, grand theft of $10,000 or more, burglary of a structure, and attempted tampering with physical evidence. In addition, Spikes's cousin, Blaytin Taunton, faces three charges: dealing in stolen property, grand theft, and burglary of a structure.

Authorities say that sometime between July 23, 2018 and January 8, Spikes and Taunton snuck into backstage areas at Magic Kingdom and stole more than $7,000 worth of costumes, wigs, and other props from the Haunted Mansion attraction. Investigators say Spikes used his Disney employee ID to gain access to those areas, while Taunton used a fake employee ID with the name "Jack D. Marrow."

Spikes then sold the stolen items, receiving almost $30,000 in payments through PayPal, according to investigators. In April, investigators met with a man who said he paid Spikes $8,900 for several items, including a dress from the Haunted Mansion ballroom scene.

Disney told investigators the dress was reported missing from a storage locker near the animatronic.

Spikes was also linked to a case involving the Buzzy animatronic from Epcot's former Cranium Command attraction. At one time, Spikes ran the Twitter account @BackDoorDisney and would post photos from backstage areas at Disney World. In October, the account shared a photo of the Buzzy animatronic. Just a few months before, Disney reported that almost $7,000 worth of clothing had been stolen from the animatronic, including a bomber jacket, large headphones, and a green hat.

ARRESTED: Patrick Spikes, 24, sits behind bars and faces charges of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. He entered a restricted area of Disney, stole over $7,000 in items and resold them. Special thanks to the tireless efforts of our Sector 6 detectives. pic.twitter.com/ih3SaewzsN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 17, 2019

Investigators say they later learned the entire Buzzy animatronic was missing.

When investigators talked with Spikes in November about the stolen Buzzy items, he denied knowledge about the thefts, according to records.

The Buzzy case is still actively being investigated, according to court documents.

Spikes is set to appear in court for arraignment on September 26, while Taunton is due in court on September 19.