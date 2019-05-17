ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who Orange County deputies say stolen thousands of dollars-worth of property from Disney World has been arrested.

Man accused of stealing clothing from Disney World animatronics

Patrick Allen Spikes, 24, was arrested and booked Friday

Investigators say he stole over $7,000 worth of items and resold them

Patrick Allen Spikes, 24, of Orlando, was booked into jail on Friday.

Deputies say Spikes entered backstage Disney areas and stole more than $7,000 in items and resold them.

In August, Disney World reported that clothing from the Buzzy animatronic had been stolen from the closed Cranium Command attraction at Epcot. The "one-of-a-kind" items included a bomber jacket, large headphones worn by the animatronic and a green hat.

Investigators later determined that Spikes, who was a Disney employee at the time, had entered the area multiple times. Spikes took backstage photos to share on his Twitter account Backdoor Disney. A photo that was posted to the account on October 14 showed the Buzzy animatronic with its clothes.

In November, investigators learned that the Buzzy animatronic had also been stolen. Spikes, at the time, told deputies that he didn't know anything about the theft.

According to deputies, another Disney employee said Spikes sent them pictures showing the Buzzy clothing in Spikes' car. The pictures also showed a backpack that was used to conceal the stolen items.

Shortly after investigators learned of the pictures, Spikes voluntarily came to a Sheriff's Office substation for an interview. During the interview, deputies seized Spikes' cell phone to be searched. Spikes tried to take the phone back and was arrested for resisting without violence, according to an arrest warrant.

Other pieces of stolen Disney property, including a dress from the Haunted Mansion ballroom scene, were found on Spikes' phone, the arrest warrant said.

Spikes is also accused of reselling many of the stolen Disney items. Investigators made contact with a person who said they had purchased multiple items from Spikes, including the Haunted Mansion dress for $1,000.

Investigators obtained financial records that show Spikes received more than $29,000 through Paypal from July 28, 2018 to September 6, 2018—when the Buzzy animatronic's clothing was reported stolen.

Spikes has been charged with burglary of an occupied structure with a mask, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft.