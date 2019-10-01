ORLANDO, Fla. — Celebrations are in order as Walt Disney World turns 48 on Tuesday.

Disney World opened to the public in October 1.

After Disneyland's success in California, Walt Disney decided to build a second park, setting his sights on Florida.

"May Walt Disney World bring joy and inspiration and new knowledge to all who come to this happy place .. .a Magic Kingdom where the young at heart of all ages can laugh and play and learn together," read the dedication plague.

In the beginning, Disney World consisted of just one park — Magic Kingdom — Disney's Polynesian Resort, Disney's Contemporary Resort and Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Since then, it has grown to include three more theme parks — Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom — as well as two water parks and the Disney Springs entertainment complex.

Tuesday is also a very special day for Epcot, which turns 37 today. The park opened on October 1, 1982.

Epcot is undergoing a major transformation, with new attractions set to open in the coming years.

Among the new additions will be a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster, a Ratatouille attraction, a Mary Poppins attraction and a Space-themed restaurant.