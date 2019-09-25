ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney has announced new leadership changes for Disney World and Disneyland.

Disneyland president named new president of Disney World

Josh D'Amaro will take on his new role in November

D'Amaro replaces George A. Kalogridis, who will also take on new role

Current Disneyland president Josh D'Amaro has been tapped to lead Disney World, Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced Wednesday. Disney World is familiar territory for D'Amaro, who previously served as vice president of Disney's Animal Kingdom. He also held senior positions at Disney World, including senior vice president of resorts and transportation.

D'Amaro, who has been president of Disneyland since March 2018, will take over his new role in November. He replaces George A. Kalogridis, who has been president of Disney World since 2013. Kalogridis has been promoted to the role of president of Disney segment development and enrichment and will also lead Disney Institute.

In November, Disneyland will be overseen by Rebecca Campell, who most recently served as president of Disney's direct-to-consumer operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Campbell, who has more than 20 years experience with the company, was previously president of the ABC-owned Television Station Group.

"This is one of the most exciting times in the history of Disney parks, and I am thrilled that these dynamic leaders will be at the helm of Disneyland and Walt Disney World during this periodof unprecedented expansion," Chapek said in a news release.

The latest leadership changes come days after media reports said Catherine Powell, president of Disney Parks West, would be leaving the company. According to Bloomberg, first to report the shakeup, Powell's position, which included overseeing Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, had been been eliminated.