ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney's Hollywood Studios is changing its FastPass+ tiers just in time for the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a Disney World spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

FastPass+ tiers changing at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Tower of Terror, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster to join Tier 1

The change goes into effect starting August 29

Starting August 29, a majority of the park's rides will be placed in what's called Tier 1, while other attractions that use FastPass+ would be considered Tier 2.

Under the current system, Tier 1 attractions are those in Toy Story Land—Toy Story Mania, Alien Swirling Saucers and Slinky Dog Dash. Tier 2 includes other attractions like Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and Tower of Terror, as well as shows like Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage.

With the change, the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, Tower of Terror would join the Toy Story Land attractions in Tier 1. Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage, Muppet Vision 3D, Voyage of the Little Mermaid, A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration and other shows would remain under Tier 2.

When booking Fastpasses, guests can select one attraction from Tier 1 and two attractions from Tier 2.

So with Tower of Terror, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and the Toy Story Land attractions all being in one group, guests might have to be more strategic with their FastPass+ selections.

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the new ride at Galaxy's Edge, won't utilize FastPass+ when the land opens on August 29.

Guests staying at Disney World Resort hotels can still make their FastPass+ selections 60 days in advance.