ANAHEIM, Calif. - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open soon and the​ 14-acre land will feature two new attractions.

The first is Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, which will open with the land on May 31 at Disneyland and August 29 at Disney World. The other ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance won't open until later in the year.

VIDEO: We're standing next to the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy! Attractions Insider @ashleylcarter1 checked out Millennium Falcon #smugglersrun, drank blue milk, hunted for Easter Eggs at #starwarsgalaxysedge at Disneyland. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: https://t.co/o1CVZpFilH pic.twitter.com/zvRRNm4lPQ — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 30, 2019

On Smugglers Run, riders will be able to take control of the "fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy" as they carry out a mission for Hondo Ohnaka, the pirate from the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

You enter the ride through a replica of the iconic starship, which is located right in the middle of Galaxy's Edge. You can't miss it; it's huge.

Once inside, you'll be put into groups of six and assigned a position — pilot, gunner, or flight engineer. The pilots sit in the two seats in the front row and have the best view of the action.

Many people are wondering about Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, one of the rides at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge. Here are a few pics from inside. Check out the chess room! #AttractionsInsider pic.twitter.com/NzwZwJV3OU — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 30, 2019

As you undertake your routine mission, Hondo will give out instructions. "Pilot make the jump to light speed." "Gunners blast away." Riders will need to follow instructions to make sure they have a successful mission.

Each person will have a set of buttons they will have to push throughout the ride. The left and right pilots will have the controls to move the ship. One set moves the Falcon up and down, the other set moves the ship left and right.

Gunners will be responsible for shooting blasters at approaching enemies or cargo. Flight engineers will need to make repairs to the ship by pushing their set of controls.

We got the chance to ride the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy at #StarWarsGalaxysEdge. Here’s what it’s like to ride Millennium Falcon #SmugglersRun: https://t.co/VSXlhBnfAF pic.twitter.com/FrC0gBX9Do — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 30, 2019

At the end of the ride, each person will get to see how well they did on the mission.

An identical version of the will open with Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.