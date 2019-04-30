ORLANDO, Fla. — A new table service restaurant is coming to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disney has announced.

New table service restaurant set to Toy Story Land

Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be an expansion of the current land

Opening date for the restaurant not yet announced

The new restaurant called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be located near the entrance to the land.

Using some of his favorite toys and games, Andy has created a rodeo area. Inside the dining area, visitors will find a western theme larger-than-life versions Toy Story characters in the form of game pieces and toys.

"This immersive restaurant will surround guests with a kaleidoscope of toys, games and playsets, providing yet another unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience that could only be had in Toy Story Land," Disney said in a blog post.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not yet been released.

Toy Story Land opened last summer and features two new attractions — Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers — and a counter service restaurant called Woody's Lunchbox.