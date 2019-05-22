ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is rolling out a new ticket offer just for the summer that includes admission to all four theme parks and two water parks.

Disney World to soon offer "Summer One World Ticket"

Ticket includes admission to 4 theme parks, 2 water parks

Ticket costs $444 and is available starting June 4

The Summer One World Ticket will be available starting June 4.

Each ticket includes six admissions—one admission to each theme park (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom) and each water park (Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon). Visitors will be able to visit more than one park per day, but each park can only be visited once, according to Disney.

The tickets can be purchased between June 4 and August 23 at disneyworld.com, through the Disney Reservation Center or through an authorized ticket seller. Tickets must be used by August 28, the day before Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens at Hollywood Studios.

The ticket offer comes as Disney World is set add several new experiences at its parks this summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy—Awesome Mix Live will return to Epcot on June 14, which daily live shows through August 18. And starting on May 24 at Animal Kingdom, visitors can see Rivers of Light: We Are One, a revamped version of the nighttime show Rivers of Light.