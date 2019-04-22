ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney is making some changes to Rivers of Light, the nighttime show at Animal Kingdom, the company announced Monday.

Rivers of Light nighttime show getting an upgrade

Animal Kingdom show will add Disneynature characters

The revamped show set to debut Memorial Day weekend

The revamped show called Rivers of Light: We Are One will feature characters from Disneynature films as well as moments from Disney animation. The music will be a mixture of the show's original score and Disney themes.

Based on concept art shared on the Disney Parks Blog, the new version of Rivers of Lights will still feature the show's floating lanterns and water screens.

Rivers of Light first debuted in 2017 at the park's Discovery River Amphitheater. Rivers of Light: We are One is set to debut May 24.