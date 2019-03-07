ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company has revealed the opening dates for its two Star Wars-themed lands.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opening dates revealed

Disneyland on May 31; Disney World on August 29

Both lands will open in phases, Disney says

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland on May 31, and then at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 29.

The announcement was made Thursday during the company's annual shareholders meeting.

The 14-acre land is one of Disney's most ambitious expansions in years.

"No one has ever attempted anything of this magnitude," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

Galaxy's Edge will feature two new attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, a flight simulator ride, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a dark ride.

Stepping into the remote village of Black Spire Outpost, visitors will be able to grab cocktails at Oga's Cantina , buy Resistance or First Order gear , and build their own droids.

We also learned Thursday that both Star Wars lands will open in phases.

Phase one will include the opening of the shops, eateries, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Later in the year, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open as part of phase two. Fastpasses won't be offered when Smugglers Run first opens.

Fans visiting Disneyland between May 31 and June 23 will need to make a reservation to access Galaxy's Edge. Disney said details about how to make a reservation will be released at a later date.

For those visiting Disney World, Extra Magic Hours will be available at Hollywood Studios.