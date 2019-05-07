ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment is once again seeing rising attendance and revenue.

SeaWorld sees increased attendance, revenue

Revenue rose to $220.6 million; attendance rose to 3.3 million visitors

Company has opened new attractions including Sesame Street

The Orlando-based company released its first quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

Revenue in the first quarter of this year increased 1.6 percent to $220.6 million. Attendance at its parks also rose 3.6 percent to 3.3 million visitors.

SeaWorld attributed the growth to its new pricing strategies, increased in-park spending and improved marketing strategies. CEO Gus Antorcha also SeaWorld benefited from guests' reception to the company's new attractions, which include Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando and Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

"We are excited about our rides, attractions and events coming to our parks," Antorcha said in a statement. "This year, we believe we have one of the best lineups we have ever had."

Despite the growth, SeaWorld also reported a net loss of $37 million. That number is an improvement from the net loss of $62.8 million the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The latest report comes just weeks after SeaWorld laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its parks. At the time a spokesperson said the cuts were to ensure "performance and efficiency."

During an earnings call Tuesday, Antorcha said additional cost-saving measures are possible.

SeaWorld has been steadily rebounding in the years since the release of the 2013 film Blackfish, which heavily criticized the company's treatment of killer whales in captivity.