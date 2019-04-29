ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld shook up the leadership of its Orlando parks Monday, with one president leaving and an interim president named.

Mark Pauls no longer in charge of SeaWorld, Aquatica

Kyle Miller will serve as interim president of all 3 parks

Mark Pauls, who took over as president of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica only last September, is no longer in charge of the two parks.

Discovery Cove president Kyle Miller will serve as interim president of all three parks.

SeaWorld issued this statement on Miller's promotion:

“We thank Mark for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. We are pleased to announce that Kyle Miller, who currently serves as Park President of Discovery Cove in Orlando, has been named interim President, overseeing all three SeaWorld Orlando parks. Kyle has held a number of operations and leadership positions at SeaWorld parks and at the corporate level, delivering results over the course of his more than two decades with the company. We have a strong leadership team and strategy in place and remain focused on implementing and accelerating that strategy to realize the exciting opportunities in front of us.”

It's the latest shakeup among SeaWorld's leadership. Last year CEO Joel Manby left.

Former Carnival Cruise Line executive Gus Antorcha was named CEO at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment earlier this year.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.