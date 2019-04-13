ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment laid off a number of workers across its company on Friday.

SeaWorld laid off workers in the interests of "performance and efficiency"

Online reports say the cuts were across departments

Seaworld would not confirm how many were laid off or where

"Like most companies, we regularly evaluate operations to ensure we are properly organized for performance and efficiency," company spokeswoman Lori Cherry said in an email Saturday. "As part of those ongoing efforts, SeaWorld has eliminated a limited number of positions."

SeaWorld operates 12 theme parks across the country, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and SeaWorld San Antonio.

The spokeswoman didn't say how many positions were eliminated or where. However, online, people have reported that cuts were made in a number of departments, including entertainment and merchandise.

The cuts come as SeaWorld opens new rides and attractions at its parks. The company has also reported increased revenue and attendance in recent months.

SeaWorld also recently named Gus Antorcha as its new CEO. Antorcha previously served as the chief operating officer of Carnival Cruise Lines.