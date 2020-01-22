ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The manatees are trying to stay warm to survive in the warm spring waters of Blue Spring State Park on this chilly Wednesday morning.

If they don't stay warm, they can get the human equivalent of pneumonia

There are now more than seven times the number of sea cows at the park in Orange City on Wednesday morning than there were just two days ago.

Even though manatees look like they are fat or blubbery, they only have an inch of fat and have a very slow metabolism meaning they cannot easily stay warm.

Blue Springs Spark is a sanctuary for them since the spring's water fairly constantly runs 72 degrees year round.

In fact, experts say the warm spring water is vital to their survival. They cannot deal with water that is 68 degrees or below for long periods or else they may get cold stress syndrome.

Manatee specialists say on Monday there were 23 sea cows. However, on Wednesday that number is at least 149.

Anyone visiting the park can see these majestic creatures in Blue Spring State Park’s crystal clear blue water. It is an ideal location for any nature.