ORLANDO, Fla. — An open governor's race with multiple candidates on both sides, some hard fought local races and the current polarizing political climate are at the center of the crucial midterm primary.

Florida voters have already turned out in big numbers for early voting, while tens of thousands more will head to the polls on Tuesday.

The state will pick a new governor and attorney general for the first time in almost a decade.

The race for the governor's mansion is a crowded and contentious one. Eight Republican candidates are vying for the office. Current Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are among the biggest names in the field.

Seven candidates are in the running on the Democratic ticket, including mayors, developers, a former congresswoman and a former governor's daughter wanting to fill the state's top office.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has rallied for Democrat Andrew Gillum. The mayors of Tampa and Orlando have backed Gwen Graham.

Meanwhile, the courts have gotten involved in the race to replace Pam Bondi as attorney general. On Friday, Democratic candidate Ryan Torrens was accused of using an illegal campaign contribution.

Opponent Sean Shaw sued to take Torrens off the ballot, and a judge agreed. However, on Monday, Torrens said the 1st District Court of Appeals in Florida stayed the ruling . So Torrens is still on the ballot for Tuesday.

On the Republican side of the aattorneygeneral's race are Hillsborough County Circuit judge Ashley Moody and Frank White, CFO and general counsel for automotive company Sansing Dealer Group.

One of the most watched congressional races figures to be District 9, with incumbent Darren Soto and former Rep. Alan Grayson facing off.

The two Democrats debated on Spectrum News in August , with affordable housing and Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference among the topics.

In Orange County, former Orlando police chief and current Sheriff Jerry Demings, Pete Clarke and Rob Panepinto are on the ballot for county mayor to replace Teresa Jacobs, who had to leave the office because of term limits. Clarke is the former deputy director of the Orange County Health and Family Services Department, where he oversaw more than 1,000 employees. Panepinto is the president of Florentine Strategies and a vice chair for the Orlando Economic Partnership.

Also in Orange County, votes will be cast in four commission races and six school board races, including chair.

Early voting has produced high numbers in several counties, a possible predictor of Tuesday's turnout.

More than 85,000 early ballots have been cast in Orange County alone. In Brevard County, more than 52,000 early votes have been submitted.

Seminole and Osceola counties have seen more than 30,000 early votes each.