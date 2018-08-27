TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Democratic primary for Florida attorney general is back on -- for now.

Judge orders Democrat AG candidate Ryan Torrens off primary ballot

Opponent sued for removal, said Torrens used illegal contribution

Torrens says the 1st District Court of Appeals stayed the ruling

Ryan Torrens said Monday that the 1st District Court of Appeals in Florida stayed a judge's ruling Friday that threw him off the ballot in Tuesday's primary over a campaign contribution.

That stay, essentially in place while the court reviews the decision, will allow votes for Torrens to be counted Tuesday.

Torrens, a Tampa lawyer, is up against state Rep. Sean Shaw (D-Tampa). Shaw sued to take Torrens off the ballot, accusing him of using an illegal contribution to cover the qualifying fee to run for office.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled that Torrens had flouted state campaign finance laws.

Gievers' ruling would have removed Torrens from the ballot, but not physically. Because early voting had already begun, it was too late to take Torrens off the ballot.

This means voters will see Torrens' name on the ballot Tuesday. Should the appeals court decide to uphold Gievers' ruling, the Florida secretary of state will not be allowed to certify the race in Torrens' favor if he wins.

Torrens is expected to make a statement at his campaign office in Tampa this afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.