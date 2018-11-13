BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With recounts statewide, Brevard County and Volusia County have started its recounts.

Brevard County

Most who want to see the recount can watch it outside the doors of the elections office. But only two representatives from each campaign are allowed inside the election headquarters.

More than 20 observers showed up Tuesday morning, and many of them are committed to coming back Wednesday.

“The machines are zeroed out once again, so we can start the recount. That was done in the first hour. We are recounting our mail ballots, then we will go with our early voting (ballots),” said Lori Scott from the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office .

AHEAD OF DEADLINE: that’s what Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Office is saying about recounting more than 284,000 ballots by tomorrow night @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/pBE6hOR8Cw — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) November 13, 2018

Watching every step, representatives from both political parties, Republicans and Democrats, sat side-by-side and spent over eight hours sitting outside the Supervisor of Elections office.

Brevard County must recount more than 284,000 ballots using three high-speed machines that process about 6,000 ballots an hour on average.

They are recounting three statewide races and one local race.

“There’s a lot of ways you can get involved. There’s a lot of people who wouldn’t want to sit here, but somebody has to do it,” Martin said.

“Anyway you look at it, it helps the country. (It) helps the election," Verzi explained.

According to Brevard County Supervisor of Elections office, staff members are confident they will get the recount done by Wednesday night, beating Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Volusia County

The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office says they are recounting all absentee and early voting ballots, because at least one machines did not count all of the ballots.

"We know a lot Is riding on this. I know the candidates want to know who the winners are, but we want to make sure its correct," said Lisa Lewis, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections.

Happening now: #volusiacounty ballot recounts after machine issue didn’t count all early voting and absentee ballots @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/TduCENZnYG — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) November 13, 2018

But one of these machines jammed and the supervisor of elections said some ballots weren't counted.

"Earlier in the day we had a jam in the machine. We had a few of them in one machine, but while we were tabulating the early voting site in New Smyrna Beach, it looked to me like it wasn't counting everything. Counts were off," Lewis said.

She said the jam caused a difference in some 240 votes, so they decided to recount all early voting and absentee ballots.

Lewis said their plan of action includes three machines, a third party vendor technician, and a canvassing board, who's putting an extra set of eyes on those screens.

The races Volusia County is now recounting includes Edgewater City Council District 1, Volusia County Council District 1, State Representative District 26, and the state races.

Lewis said they must keep the paper ballots for at least 22 months.

Reporter Brittany Jones contributed to this story.