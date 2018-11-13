FLORIDA — Recounts continue in all 67 counties across Florida as every vote is being tallied under the close watch of campaign officials and volunteers.

At the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office, recounts will resume Tuesday morning.

If any of the races after the recount are still within 0.25 percent or smaller, then they will head for a hand recount.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles told Spectrum News that his team is working overtime to recount hundreds of thousands of ballots.

"How long it will take us, nobody knows. It will take us until we're done," said Cowles.

As the recount process continues in Florida, more discrepancies are emerging.

Bay County officials are revealing a violation of state law: Some hurricane-displaced residents were allowed to vote by email, which is illegal.

In Broward County, deputies are keeping a close eye on the ballots and voting machines. And in Manatee County, the count had to start over because of a machine error.

The supervisor of elections says his office will meet the Thursday deadline.

The machine recount started in Hillsborough County and the supervisor of elections says his office will have no issues making the Thursday deadline and that he is not expecting any meaningful changes to any results from election night.

That remains the case statewide, where out of all the stories about boxes of votes being found in closets and rental cars, about 150 people being allowed to vote by email in the Panhandle.

It will likely not be enough to swing the governor's race or U.S. senate race. Thousands of votes separate the candidates in each race, too many for any experts to think a recount will flip the races.

Despite that, a very divisive war of words coming from both Republicans and Democrats over the recount.

The campaigns for Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson have both filed a series of lawsuits.

A judge denied Scott's request to impound voting machines when they are not in use.

Nelson's team is asking a judge to allow "vote by mail" ballots, postmarked before the election, to still be counted.

Scott says he is the clear winner and will be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to take part in the Senate's new member orientation. However, that orientation has been moved to Wednesday.

Scott leads the U.S. Senate race by a far smaller margin, just 12,562 votes or .015 percent. A second recount may be required if the current recount produces the same results.

In the governor's race, Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum said he was prepared to accept whatever the outcome is, with former U.S. Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis is poised to become Florida's 46th governor, maintaining a 33,684 vote (0.41 percent) lead in the race over Gillum.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Republican Matt Caldwell has also filed a lawsuit against the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, with the lawsuit stating that "the concern that the absentee ballots being counted were received after the permitted statutory time."

Caldwell is behind Democratic challenger Nikki Fried.

— Jason Lanning contributed to this story