ORLANDO, Florida — Strong southerly flow will take shape today as Hurricane Michael lifts north in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the worst of the impacts will remain north and west of our area, locally we can expect breezy conditions with occasional gusty squalls.

Skies will be variably cloudy as highs climb to the mid- to upper 80s.

Hazardous boating conditions are in store for today due to winds from the south around 15 to 20 knots. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Seas will build to 6 to 7 feet offshore with 4 to 5 foot waves in the surf zone.

A high risk of rip currents continues. Higher water levels are also anticipated around high tide in Flagler County where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect.

Strong southerly flow will take shape today as Hurricane Michael lifts north in the Gulf of Mexico.

While the worst of the impacts will remain north and west of our area, locally we can expect breezy conditions with occasional gusty squalls.

Skies will be variably cloudy as highs climb to the mid- to upper 80s. Tropical moisture will continue to flow across the state tonight producing additional showers. Lows will run in the mid- to upper 70s.

Lingering showers will remain in the forecast through Thursday before clearing starts to take shape late. As Michael quickly advances toward the Carolinas tomorrow, it will get caught up with a cold front.

That front will eventually swing through Central Florida by Friday with lower rain chances and a slight drop in humidity, but temperatures will remain hot.

Expect readings to remain at or just above the seasonal average, in the upper 80s.

Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances are anticipated through the weekend.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, we continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Michael .

We are keeping our eyes on Tropical Storm Leslie and Tropical Storm Nadine, although they pose no threat to the United States at this time.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.