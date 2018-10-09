ORLANDO, Florida — During a news conference on Tuesday morning, FEMA warned those in Hurricane Michael's path to steer clear of it.

"The time to evacuate and heed the local warnings is now," said Jeffrey Byard, the associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery at FEMA. "Hurricane Michael will be a devastating storm to a part of Florida that has not seen a storm of this magnitude in quite some time."

During the FEMA press conference, a weather expert for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Michael is expected to reach "major hurricane status" in 12 to 24 hours, with a potential of climbing to a Category 3 storm.

Michael is expected to make landfall to Florida's Big Bend area sometime Wednesday, with "destructive winds" blowing at more than 100 mph.

— Anthony Leone

Michael is expected to bring significant flooding a 12-foot storm surge and power outages.

Hurricane Michael remains a strong Category 2 storm with winds to 90 mph. It has battled some wind shear overnight, which has temporarily prevented changes in strength, but will soon enter an environment more favorable for intensification.

By Wednesday, a northeastward motion is expected which will help Michael push across the interior southeastern United States.

The latest forecast track continues to show landfall somewhere along the Panhandle to the Big Bend area by Wednesday afternoon. It is projected to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 before making landfall.

While the worst of the impacts will stay north and west of Central Florida, this system needs to be closely monitored for any shifts in the track. Regardless of where the center goes, tropical moisture is streaming into Central Florida for squalls of rain and gusty winds.

The center is located 390 miles south of Apalachicola. Hurricane force winds extend outward to 40 miles and tropical storm force winds extend out 195 miles. The minimum central pressure is 973 mb.

The following advisories are in effect:

A storm surge warning are in effect:

Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida Anclote River Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Fernandina Beach, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina

Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is possible in the path of Michael, including Western Cuba, the Florida Panhandle, and southeast Georgia and Alabama. Localized amounts to 12 inches are possible which could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.

In Central Florida, the onshore winds will generate off and on gusty squalls throughout the day. Higher rain chances will continue through Thursday before drier air slides down the peninsula behind Michael.

Winds will also remain breezy across Central Florida over the next few days, but the worst wind and rain is expected to stay west and northwest of the area.

Leslie and elsewhere

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Leslie continues to meander in the open waters of the Atlantic.

This storm will not affect the United States, but distant Leslie will continue to produce rip currents and large swells along the east coast, including Florida.

The storm is located about 1,035 miles west-southwest of the Azores. Leslie sustained winds are at 65 mph. It is moving south-southeast at 13 mph. The minimum central pressure is 983 mb.

Leslie will continue to move to the southeast over the next several days, taking Leslie across the central and eastern Atlantic. The system will remain a tropical storm for now, but could near hurricane strength on Wednesday or Thursday.

There is another area with a high chance of development in the next five days. This is in the extreme eastern Atlantic and southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. If this happens, it will be given the name Nadine.

Hurricane season runs through November 30. ​