BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County area has showed signs of low to medium traces of red tide, which Brevard County officials are monitoring.

Space Coast businesses worry red tide will affect tourism

Signs of red tide have showed up in Palm Beach Co.-area

RELATED: Report: Samples show red tide organism present in Palm Beach County waters

There’s a concern that tourism will be affected, and with reports of red tide on the West Coast of Florida, the Panhandle, and now the East Coast, it seems a lot more people will be affected.

Brevard-area captains are saying if the red tide continues to make its way north, it will get to the Space Coast in about three to four days.

While red tide on the East Coast is rare, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s possible for the west coast red tide to have made its way to the east coast.

Red tide in people causes irritation and coughing, but on marine life, it’s deadly, affecting their nervous systems.

We've seen the massive fish kills on the Gulf Coast, with piles of marine life washing up dead on the shores.

Although red ride is a natural occurrence, its fueled by warm water, storm water runoff and contamination.

Captain Joseph Smith, owner of Fin Factor Charters, says he's worried about his business and other businesses that rely on tourism and the water.

“Of course I'm concerned (about) what’s going on, concerned for the whole state as far as the business are concerned. Other charter boat captains have taken a reduction in calls with people not understanding what’s going on in Florida,” Smith said.

Captain Tyler Vollmer from ‘Fired Up Fishing Charters’ is doing his best to stay positive, despite his livelihood being on the line.

He earns a living showing tourists and locals the beautiful Space Coast, while allowing them to catch what’s at sea.

“If it comes over here, well, now where do you go to go fishing? It would be a scary thing for us. Who would want to fish next to dead fish and red tide?” Vollmer explained.

Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying the state is prepared to deploy resources and funding to communities affected by red tide if needed.