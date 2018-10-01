FLORIDA — Officials in Palm Beach County reported Monday that the organism which causes most red tides in Florida has been found off the coast of Palm Beach County.

According to a news release, samples taken by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed that K. Brevis is "at least present" within the coastal waters of the county. Just how high the concentrations of the organism are in the water is still unknown.

The effects of the organism are already being felt on the county's beaches. Over the weekend, beach goers complained of various respiratory issues. As a result, county beaches along the entire coast of Palm Beach County were closed.

According to county officials, red tides are extremely uncommon along the state's East coast. Of the 57 documented occurrences of red tide in the Gulf of Mexico since 1953, eight have made their way to Palm Beach County's coastal waters.

All of those incidences started in the gulf and made their way to the East coast via currents.

For more information on red tide and conditions around the state, visit http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/.