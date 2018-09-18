DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- DNA evidence taken in two recent sexual assault cases on Daytona Beach-area beaches did not produce any leads, according to Volusia County deputies.

DNA evidence did not help identify a suspect

2 sex assaults on Aug. 31 and Sept. 8

No direct evidence of a link between cases

The result leaves the Volusia County Sheriff's Office with little to go on as they search for the suspects and urge residents and visitors alike to remain vigilant.

The first incident happened on Aug. 31 when a 68-year-old woman was knocked unconscious and sexually attacked while walking alone on the beach between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. She was in an area of the beach between Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approach.

The second incident happened on Sept. 8 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Seabreeze Boulevard and A1A in Daytona Beach.

In this case, deputies say a 33-year-old woman discussing having sex with the suspect when she was attacked, beaten and sexually assaulted.

The sheriff's office said analysis of DNA taken from both victims did not help in identifying any suspects. It also provided no direct links between the two cases.

If you have any information regarding either case, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS or through the P3Tips app, which is available on the Crime Stoppers website. You can remain anonymous.