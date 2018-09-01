DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. -- A 68-year-old woman was attacked and sexually battered on the beach in Daytona Beach Shores early Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Woman, 68, attacked on Volusia County beach

Woman told deputies she was knocked unconscious

Medical exam determined woman was sexually battered

The incident reportedly happened before 6 a.m. in the area between Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approach.

The woman told deputies she was walking alone on the beach when she was knocked unconscious. When she woke up, the woman discovered her clothes were missing from the waist down, deputies said.

The woman was transported to Halifax Medical Center of Port Orange.

During a medical examination, doctors discovered that the woman had been sexually battered.

Details about a suspect were not released.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477.