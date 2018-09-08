DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a second report of sexual battery on the beach.

Incident occurred in area of Seabreeze Blvd and A1A in Daytona Beach

68-year-old woman attacked in first sexual battery case

The incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block north of the beach, in the area of Seabreeze Blvd and A1A in Daytona Beach.

No other information has been released in this incident.

On Aug. 31, deputies say a 68-year-old woman was attacked and sexually battered on the beach in Daytona Beach Shores.

The incident reportedly happened before 6 a.m. in the area between Dunlawton Avenue and the El Portal beach approach.

The woman told deputies she was walking alone on the beach when she was knocked unconscious. When she woke up, the woman noticed that her clothes were missing from the waist down, deputies said.

The sheriff's office is still searching for the suspect in this case. Both investigations remain ongoing.