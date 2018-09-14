DEBARY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 are open again in DeBary after a sinkhole forced the road to close.

Northbound lanes of the highway near Debary Plantation Boulevard were closed after a sinkhole opened up along the roadway in late August and enlarged.

Emergency repairs were made by the Florida Department of Transportation, which it said finished early.

In total, FDOT said 350 cubic yards of grout – which they said was equivalent to 35 full concrete mixer trucks – were used to create a base underground.