DEBARY, Fla. -- A sinkhole that caused traffic delays in DeBary on Friday has reopened, according to authorities.

The hole opened up along the northbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 near DeBary Plantation Boulevard.

The Florida Department of Transportation said U.S. 17-92 at Hollow Pine Drive will remain closed all weekend and possibly for the next few days while repairs are made.

Drivers can used eastbound Highbanks Road to northbound Enterprise Road to westbound Saxon Boulevard as a detour.