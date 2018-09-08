ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks three months since Orlando Police Dept. Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute.

His wife Meghan wanted to express her gratitude to the community for the outpouring of support. She said that gives her the boost she needs at her lowest points.

"To the people who have reached out to me, to the people who want to help me -- it doesn’t go unheard. It helps me get through," she said.

Kevin Valencia remains in a coma at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. The hospital specializes in treating spine and brain injuries. Kevin had another surgery Friday to help him breathe

Meghan never goes more than two weeks without traveling to Georgia to be by his side. She said her husband was not expected to survive his injuries, but his vitals have always been strong.

"I have a lot of faith, and I know my husband, and my husband is not the kind of person who goes down without a serious fight," she said.

Now, she needs him to recover and come back home, and so do their two children. According to Meghan, their 10-month-old doesn’t fully understand.

“He’ll go 'Da-da? Da-da?,' with his hand out like, 'where is he?'" she explained. "And I’ll just give him a picture of Kevin, and he’ll just think it is Kevin. He will kiss the picture and, you know, hold it, walk around with it.”

But 5-year-old Kaleb is struggling.

“He said he hurts from his head to his toes -- he misses daddy so much," Meghan said.

Meghan tells her son the truth. She doesn’t know when daddy will come home.

She does know her husband was meant to be an officer, and she will keep him close to her heart until he is able to come back to them again.

She wears a heart pendant Kevin gave her for Valentine's Day when they were 12 years old that now sits over a small replica of his badge.

There's a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.

Meghan says she doesn't want to ask people for money, but it is the only reason she's been able to pay her mortgage and keep her home.

