ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia boarded a plane Thursday bound for Georgia, three weeks after he was shot while investigating a domestic dispute.

For the last few weeks, Valencia has been in a coma, recovering from a gunshot wound to the head. On Wednesday Valencia's family announced her husband was responding to requests from doctors, making small gestures, which was a good sign.

Valencia responded to a domestic dispute on Sunday, June 10, with other police officers, at the Westbrook Apartments off Kirkman Road. They say the man inside, Gary Lindsey Jr., opened fire, striking Valencia.

That triggered an 18-hour standoff that ended with Lindsey and four children killed.

Valencia was transported to Shepherd Center in Georgia, where he will continue his treatment. The rehabilitation center specializes in the kind of trauma Valencia is suffering from.

OPD Officer Kevin Valencia is wheels up en route to the Shepherd Center near Atlanta for continued treatment. Here is the motors escort leaving @orlandohealth where he has received phonomenal care. pic.twitter.com/m3HDqmbXl5 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 28, 2018

Costly recovery

A Go Fund Me page has now raised more than $147,000.