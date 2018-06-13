ORLANDO, Fla. -- There seems to be more questions than answers surrounding the hostage situation that turned deadly Monday night.

Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. is accused of killing 4 children

Police unsure when Lindsey killed children during 21-hour standoff

Officer Kevin Valencia still in critical condition after being shot

The 21-hour standoff ended with four children dead and an officer left in critical condition at the hospital.

And since the gunman turned the gun on himself, the Orlando Police Department detectives are left to piece together the final moments of the four young children's lives. It has been learned that OPD and SWAT team negotiators used a number of ways to communicate with Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. during the hours-long standoff.

Police Chief John Mina says police communicated with him through family members, and friends and even social media.

Mina says the main concern was protecting the four children he held as hostages.

The 21-hour standoff began Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. when Lindsey was accused of beating his girlfriend at the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive, off of South Kirkman Road.

When officers approached the apartment to arrest Lindsey, police say Lindsey began shooting through the door, hitting Officer Kevin Valencia who now remains in critical condition.

Following the initial shooting SWAT, including hostage negotiators, began working on getting Lindsey to surrender for nearly 20 hours.

OPD says they lost contact with Lindsey around 8:30 p.m., Monday, and when an officer went to the apartment to deliver a cell phone, the officer noticed one of the children was dead.



Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

SWAT went into the apartment shortly after and found all four children dead.

"We deployed gas into the apartment SWAT officers made entry into the apartment room-by-room. They found two of the children deceased in one of the bedrooms together and they found two of the other children in another bedroom deceased; all from apparent gunshot wounds," Mina described.

Mina says the suspect had two rifles, two shotguns and a handgun. It is not yet clear what firearms was used to take the lives of the four young children.

It is believed Lindsey, a convicted felon, acquired the firearms from his now-deceased father.

Mina says in tragedies like this there will be a review to see what they can learn from the situation.

Currently, officials are working with crime scene investigators and the medical examiner's office to figure out when Lindsey actually killed the children, two of whom were his own and the other two belong to his girlfriend.

Learning about the children

We are learning more about the four children killed during the standoff yesterday. Iraya, 12, Lillia, 10, Aidan, 6, and Dove, 1 year old. We are speaking to neighbors and close friend of the family. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/0Hbk3dycmt — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) June 12, 2018

Many have been wondering about the four children and how their mother is coping with the loss. The children have been identified as: 12-year-old Irayan, 10-year-old Lillia, 6-year-old Aidan and 22-month-old Dove and they were found shot to death inside two different rooms in the apartment.

Two of the children's mother, Ciara Lopez, is asking for privacy; however, family friend and attorney Water Benenati said she is devastated.

"This is something that she certainly did not expect to occur, and nobody can expect to occur, and it's such a tragedy that has happened," he said.

There is a GoFundMe page to cover the children's burial costs.

