ORLANDO, Fla. — It looks like the weekend for Central Florida may kickoff with some showers.

More numerous showers and storms are in store for Friday as a weak disturbance moves across the state. General storm motion will continue to be from east to west.

Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Most storms will diminish Friday evening as they push over to the west coast but a few coastal showers will linger.

Lows will fall to the low to mid-70s. It will remain unsettled this weekend with sufficient moisture in place to fuel afternoon showers and storms. Highs will stay close to the seasonal average of 90 degrees.

Onshore-moving showers and thunderstorms will be the main hazard at the beaches Friday and for the inland lakes. The risk of rip currents at the coast is moderate.

East winds will be between 5 to 10 knots, helping to keep a light chop on the Intracoastal.

Tropical Update

The tropics remain active with Florence out to sea and other waves following.

This increase in activity aligns with the statistical peak of hurricane season.

Atlantic hurricane season peaks in September and runs through Nov. 30.

