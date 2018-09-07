ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Florence in the open waters of the Atlantic, Tropical Depression Gordon is producing torrential rain and flooding in the mid-Mississippi Valley and two areas of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands that are likely to become tropical over the next couple of days.

Gordon is a very weak depression, but is still expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches over Missouri into the Midwest, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches through Saturday night. This rainfall will likely cause local flooding and flash flooding.

Florence now a tropical storm

In the Atlantic, Florence has encountered strong wind shear (winds aloft) which caused it to weaken to a tropical storm.

Located 985 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, it is moving west at 7 mph. Although it is quite a distance away, swells generated by Florence will begin to affect Bermuda Friday and the east coast of the United States will see increasing waves and rip currents this weekend.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the storm's center. The minimum central pressure is 996 mb.

While Florence is weaker now, an increase in strength is possible this weekend. Forecast models have been inconsistent in determining the future path of Florence, either keeping it out to sea or bringing it closer to the east coast of the United States.

We will closely monitor its track in the coming days.

Tracking two waves

Two more tropical waves near the coast of Africa have a high likelihood for tropical development over the next two days. The next names in the 2018 hurricane season list are Helene and Isaac.

Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.