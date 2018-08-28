FLORIDA — The race to become Florida’s next governor is a contentious one, with seven candidates vying for the Democratic gubernatorial ticket.

The frontrunners in the race include former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine, and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

A St. Pete Polls survey released Monday shows Gwen Graham leading in the democratic race for Florida governor.

With trailing numbers, Graham has been focusing heavily on South Florida, trying to get the numbers up.

She has the endorsements of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, and just Tuesday received the endorsement of Puerto Rico’s governor.

The same St. Pete Polls survey shows Gillum surging forward into a solid second place.

He told Spectrum News he is expecting to “shock the political system.”

Gillum says he believed his campaign was built on timing — surging at the right time, especially with the recent endorsement of former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Meanwhile, Levine cast his vote early Tuesday morning. He is among the candidates rallying supporters until the very end.

His campaign told Spectrum News their internal polling shows this will still be a neck-and-neck finish and believes they have the support to pull out a win.

Levine says his momentum is coming from an expansive ground game, with 14 offices statewide and hundreds of volunteers.

More than 2 million voters cast their ballots ahead of the Aug. 28 primary election.

On the Republican ticket, eight candidates are vying for the office. Current Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are among the biggest names in the field.

Reporter Greg Angel contributed to this story.