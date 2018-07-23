ORLANDO, Fla. -- Community members came out Sunday to remember Sasha Garden, the transgender woman who investigators say was murdered July 19 in Orange County.

The candle light vigil was held at The Reserve at Lake Buchanan, the same location where Sasha Garden was found dead.

“We came here to honor her and also to bring justice this case,” said Ashley Figueroa.

Many LGBTQ members in the community taking part in Sunday’s vigil.

“She was loud -- definitely let you know was in the area when she in the area, but at the same time was also caring, and she cared about her others sisters in the streets,” said Angela Hunt, a friend of Sasha Garden.

Organizations like 'Let Your Voice be Heard' were also at the vigil.

“Candle light vigils are becoming kind a normal thing, and I just want people to pay attention to the violence that is happening in these communities, and people have to speak up,” said Charlotte Davis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to Garden’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $5,000 reward that leads to an arrest in Garden’s death.

“(We're) seeking justice for Sasha. If you have anything know about the situation please set forward,” Hunt said.