ORLANDO, Fla. -- A transgender woman in Orlando was violently killed, but her identity is lost as she is labeled a man by investigators.

Bliss Cares coordinator warns against misidentification

She says it can "hinder the investigation"

Bliss Cares helps trans people correct their name, gender on IDs

RELATED: Transgender woman found dead at Orlando apartments

"To her friends she is known as Sasha," said Bliss Cares Project Coordinator Ashley Figueroa.

Sasha was found killed at apartment complex near Orange Blossom Trial. She was initially identified by law enforcement as a 27-year-old man named Steven who dressed as a woman.

"By misidentifying someone, it hinders the investigation, because of course you want to get information from the public," ​Figueroa said.

After law enforcement was able to notify the victim’s family, they confirmed Steven was actually Sasha Garden, a 27-year-old transgender woman.

As a transgender woman herself and advocate for the LGBTQ community at the nonprofit Bliss Care, Ashley Figueroa says misidentifying transgender people is a common issue.​

"We saw what happened to Sasha may have happened because of her not having the right identity documents," Figueroa said.

Bliss Care offers a program to help people correct their name and then their gender on their ID.

However, Figueroa says Sasha isn't the only transgender woman to be targeted this year.

"Fifteen trans people have been killed in the U.S., and the ninth African American one," Figueroa explained.

Figueroa says in Florida alone, Sasha marks the fourth known murder of a transgender person in 2018.

With Sasha's death, she hopes people become more aware of her true identity and the violence Sasha and other trans people endure.

"We need to come together, and we need to grow from this," Figueroa said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office wanted to be clear they investigate every case equally and without bias. They are actively investigating Sasha Garden's murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS.