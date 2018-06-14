ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Orlando Police Department officer is still fighting for his life after being shot by the man who killed four children, including two of his own, during a police standoff earlier in the week.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced during a news conference that Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head late Sunday night and although he is in critical condition in a coma, doctors say he is showing signs of responsiveness.

Just as his wife, family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers all say that Valencia is a fighter who is fighting for his life just as he fought for others.

"He is fighting every second and I need him to continue to keep fighting," said Meghan Valencia through tears.

The doctors at Orlando Regional Medical Center say they are taking things day by day, adding it could be a long recovery process for Kevin Valencia and it is unclear just how long he will be there.

The past of the accused gunman, Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr.



Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

More about the criminal past of the gunman Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. has been disclosed, such as he was a convicted felon on probation and was not legally allowed to have a firearm. Lindsey's criminal history began back in 2008, when he got into a fight with his girlfriend at the time and received 10 years' probation for that.

It has also been discovered that the mother of the four children killed, Ciara López, applied for a protective order from Lindsey at one point.

However, she did not show up in court, so the judge refused to grant it.

Then just a few weeks ago, police say Lindsey violated his probation in Seminole County, with investigators saying he stole hundreds of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

Lindsey did not serve jail time because his probation officer said his actions did not indicate he was a threat to the community.

Costly recovery