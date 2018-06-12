ORLANDO, Fla. -- A 21-hour standoff ended with an Orlando man killing four children and turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police: Unclear when Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. killed all 4 children

Standoff lasted a total of 21 hours at Westwood Apartments

Residents heard boom at about 9 p.m. Monday

Officer Kevin Valencia shot, in critical condition

Law enforcement entered the apartment near Universal Orlando on Monday night to find Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. dead in a closet from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and all four children he was holding hostage dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

This man lives in the same building as the gunman and told me he’s traumatized by what he saw. He says he heard the moment the gunman fired at officers...leaving Officer Kevin Valencia critically injured. Valencia is recovering from his injuries @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/fKktioaQTR — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) June 12, 2018

It's unclear when Lindsey, 35, a convicted felon, killed the 1-, 6-, 10- and 11-year-old children, Orlando Police Chief John Mina and Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said at a news conference late Monday night.

Lindsey is also accused of shooting Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia, who remains in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, after he responded to the apartment over a domestic violence call late Sunday night.

Another view of the back of the apartment. It appears as if all the windows were busted. A neighbor I spoke to told me the gunman was “quiet” and a bit standoffish. He told me he was shocked when he found out what happened with the young children here. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/NGX2xx2piN — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) June 12, 2018

A tarp now covers windows of the second-floor unit of the apartment at the Westbrook Apartments off Kirkman Road and Florida's Turnpike.

Law enforcement said they were in contact with Lindsey throughout the standoff and that his cell phone was connected via Wi-Fi.

Because the connection was spotty, officers decided to try to get him one of their own phones so they could keep in better touch with him.

At about 8:30 p.m., an officer who approached the apartment with a phone noticed that one of the children was visibly dead.

About a half-hour later, a loud boom rang out. Mina confirmed that the sound was their entrance into the apartment, where officers found Lindsey and the four children dead.

Two children were Lindsey's; the other two were related to the woman who fled the apartment during the initial domestic violence call. It's unclear when the children died.



Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Initial domestic violence call

The incident started with a domestic violence call to police at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, a woman met them away from the apartment and told them that her boyfriend had battered her.

OPD Chief John Mina said Gary Lindsey Jr shot Officer Kevin Valencia through the front door of Lindsey’s apartment unit. That door is now boarded up, and the neighbor’s door across the hall is riddled with bullet holes @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/JSIty6p3rb — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) June 12, 2018

When officers approached the apartment, the man inside, who Mina said was Lindsey, opened fire.

Valencia was struck and rushed to ORMC. Mina wouldn't specify the nature of Valencia's injuries but said they're "very severe. He's in critical condition." Valencia is in his 20s and has been with the force for about two years.

An online crowdfunding page set up by someone who represents the woman's family identified the children as Iraya, 12; Lillia, 10; Aidan, 6; and Dove, 1; and the woman as Ciara.

The GoFundMe page listed above is not managed by Spectrum News. For more information on how the site works and the rules, visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.