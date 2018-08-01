ORLANDO, Fla. — Suspected cop-killer Markeith Loyd, who is also accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, appeared in court on Wednesday for two hearings.
- Markeith Loyd's defense says prosecutors are trying to rush trial
- Loyd wants to have State Attorney Brad King removed from murder cases
The defense is accusing prosecutors of trying to rush the trial because of an executive order that ends in March.
That executive order removes state attorney Aramis Ayala off select death penalty cases in Orange County.
The defense and prosecution are expected back in court next Thursday to finalize plans.
Meanwhile, Loyd plans to continue trying to remove State Attorney Brad King off his murder cases as prosecutor.
Judge Frederick Lauten appointed a new lawyer, Miami attorney Terry Lenamon, on Loyd's case.
His first trial was also pushed back to January.
Loyd is facing charges in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016 and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton a few weeks later during a confrontation at an Orange County Wal-Mart.