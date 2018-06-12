ORLANDO, Fla. -- Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is due back in court on Tuesday as he wants to have the prosecuting attorney disqualified from trying the case.

He currently has a pending motion to disqualify Brad King as prosecuting attorney

Last week, Loyd tried removing his court-appointed attorney but then changed his mind and will proceed with keeping his defense team.

He is facing charges in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.