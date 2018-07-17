ORLANDO, Fla. -- Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd is expected to face a judge on Tuesday as he is trying to disqualify the prosecutor of the case.

Loyd has a scheduled status hearing. He is trying to disqualify Brad King as the prosecutor for his cases.

Loyd filed a motion last month but it was denied. He then filed a motion to reconsider last week.

He is facing charges in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. The first of his two trials is set to begin in September.