ORLANDO, Fla. -- Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd is expected to face a judge on Tuesday as he is trying to disqualify the prosecutor of the case.
Loyd has a scheduled status hearing. He is trying to disqualify Brad King as the prosecutor for his cases.
Loyd filed a motion last month but it was denied. He then filed a motion to reconsider last week.
He is facing charges in the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. The first of his two trials is set to begin in September.