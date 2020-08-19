VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Powerful storms caused extensive damage in certain parts of Central Florida, especially in Volusia County where DeLand will see days of cleanup after a possible tornado may have touched down.

What You Need To Know Thousands are without power



Authorities say there are no deaths Here are power outage maps of Central Florida





RELATED: Storms Rock Volusia County, Spark Tornado Warning

The National Weather Service heads out to DeLand later Wednesday morning to survey the damage to determine if a tornado was responsible for much of the destruction.

A video of what looks like the formation of a possible tornado was captured.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;video poster=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/17810/29852cb7a8a0cae0e6d511b78eef8229.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; width=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;598&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; height=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;336&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; controls=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;controls&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; src=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;https://latakoo.com/-/video/6426364/retrieve/video.mp4&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; type=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;video/mp4&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/17810/29852cb7a8a0cae0e6d511b78eef8229.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; _rte_src=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;https://pftp-data.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/user-dat/17810/29852cb7a8a0cae0e6d511b78eef8229.dat_l.jpg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; width=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;598&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; height=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;336&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/video&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

DeLand’s Woodland Boulevard has businesses and shops, many of them now have caution tape in front of them because glass, wood and tree limbs are littering the parking lot.

Debris is scattered in parking lots. Tree limbs and pieces of roof are now one after these high winds in DeLand #News13Volusia https://t.co/JAN8JuM2iy pic.twitter.com/jVpFFhrbpC — JSotoNews13 (@JSotoNews13) August 19, 2020

There is also what appears to be part of a roof now entangled from a tree as other trees have snapped, roofs damaged, and even power lines are in the road.

At one point, more than 11,000 homes and businesses were without power. Emergency crews are out, quickly working to help those impacted.

Many neighborhoods in the area also have damage, with fallen trees on homes and people coming out to help their neighbors and survey the damage.

The line of thunderstorms that marched across the area also caused flooding and quarter-sized hail.

Devon Pierce shared what he experienced as the storms rolled in.

"Next thing you know the wind starting picking up so bad it's blowing our doors wide open, so I'm up there trying to get our doors shut and locked. As soon as I get that done, all of a sudden you can't see anything. It's all just solid gray, black and random bright blue," said Pierce, the general manager of DeLand Hungry Howie.

At this point, authorities say there are no deaths or significant injuries.

The Red Cross is also working to help families displaced by the storm.

At last check, more than 2,000 Duke Energy customers are still without power.