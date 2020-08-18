VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A line of thunderstorms that generated a potential tornado, floodinq, and quarter-sized hail Tuesday caused signficant property damage in DeLand and power outages in Volusia County.

Authorities in DeLand have set up a mobile recovery team to assist with clean-up and to help residents who have been displaced because of the storm.

Roofs were significantly damaged, and trees fell on top of homes and cars during the storm, which occurred at about 3:49 p.m. ET.

Authorities have shut down parts of Woodland Boulevard because of the damage shown in these images by News 13's Nicole Griffin.

Significant storm damage along Woodland Blvd in Deland @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/X4JIUPxQHq — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) August 18, 2020

Significant damage, including downed power lines, were visible on Alabama Avenue, as shown in this video from News 13's Caitlin Wilson.

More damage off of Alabama Ave here in Deland. A lot of downed power lines so if you are in the area please be careful @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/qgZzYhF0Vw — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) August 18, 2020

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also tweeted some photos from damage at Pine Street in DeLand.

Significant storm damage, Pine St, DeLand pic.twitter.com/hj1NE7PvjM — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 18, 2020

Police also have blocked off Plymouth Avenue because of damage in that area.

Extensive damage off of Plymouth here in Deland. County crews and police on site multiple streets blocked off and HEAVY traffic in the area. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/pIBqZGWjqg — Caitlin Wilson (@CaitlinWilsonTV) August 18, 2020

At about 5 p.m. ET, Duke Energy was reporting more than 8,000 customers without power in the area.

The City of DeLand tweeted this video of flooding around New York Avenue at Florida Avenue.

Avoid New York Avenue at Florida Avenue. pic.twitter.com/4JQi8k5TSg — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 18, 2020

We received this video of the storm on I-4 near DeLand.

WATCH: Hail falling along I-4 in DeLand during the tornado warning. We are getting reports of some damage in the city now. If you know of any damage in your area, safely send us a picture.



FORECAST for the rest of the evening: https://t.co/6tuZ7gi871 pic.twitter.com/wDx9O0gBCA — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) August 18, 2020

Survey crews are expected to visit the area Wednesday to determine if the damage is the result of a tornado.