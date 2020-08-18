VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.  — A line of thunderstorms that generated a potential tornado, floodinq, and quarter-sized hail Tuesday caused signficant property damage in DeLand and power outages in Volusia County.

Authorities in DeLand have set up a mobile recovery team to assist with clean-up and to help residents who have been displaced because of the storm.

Roofs were significantly damaged, and trees fell on top of homes and cars during the storm, which occurred at about 3:49 p.m. ET.

Authorities have shut down parts of Woodland Boulevard because of the damage shown in these images by News 13's Nicole Griffin.

Significant damage, including downed power lines, were visible on Alabama Avenue, as shown in this video from News 13's Caitlin Wilson.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also tweeted some photos from damage at Pine Street in DeLand.

Police also have blocked off Plymouth Avenue because of damage in that area.

At about 5 p.m. ET, Duke Energy was reporting more than 8,000 customers without power in the area.

The City of DeLand tweeted this video of flooding around New York Avenue at Florida Avenue.

We received this video of the storm on I-4 near DeLand.

Survey crews are expected to visit the area Wednesday to determine if the damage is the result of a tornado.