ORLANDO, Fla. — Preparedness is key as we move through hurricane season, but as we navigate potential storms, many questions arise amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to county emergency operations centers to find out how officials are handling hurricane shelters and evacuations as the pandemic stretches on. Here's what they had to say:

Brevard County

Brevard County Emergency Management

1746 Cedar Street, Rockledge

Director: Kimberly Prosser



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



Yes.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



No, although sheltering in place is appropriate for some residents.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Special needs shelters will be the same as usual, with the addition of masks.



Is there anything else you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Follow @BrevardEOC on Twitter for the latest updates.

Lake County

Lake County Emergency Management

425 W. Alfred Street Tavares, FL 32778

EOC Chief: Public Safety Emergency Manager Jonathan Lord



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



We are planning for all contingencies. Guidance continues to change in terms of sheltering. We are evaluating all options for emergency sheltering.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



The number of shelters will not change; perhaps more shelters for emergency sheltering, if needed. As always, Lake County shelters are a shelter of last resort. We always encourage residents to stay in their site built homes and properly prepare them. If a resident lives in an unsafe structure, we encourage them to stay with friends and family to shelter. If a resident has no where else to go, Lake County shelters are available.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



The same. The Florida Department of Health in Lake County manages our special needs shelters. We’ll follow their guidance on special needs shelter management.

Flagler County

Flagler County Emergency Services

1769 E. Moody Blvd., #3, Bunnell, Fla. 32110

Emergency Manager: Tommy Carpenter



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



We have reduced our capacities for our shelters, therefore they may fill up quicker (lower max capacity), and if they do approach their new capacity then we will open up additional shelters.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



No.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Special Medical Needs Shelters will operate as normal with COVID-19 precautions in place.



Is there anything else you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Residents should be prepared now to include deciding where they may go if their neighborhood is ordered to evacuate. Also, residents should be sure to include face coverings and other COVID-19 person protective items in their disaster kits.

Marion County

Marion County Emergency Operations Center

692 N.W. 30th Avenue, Ocala

Emergency Manager: Preston Bowlin



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



It's the same amount as they've always had and will open as needed. They will be providing facial covering (if needed by people), PPE for all staff and clients. Shelters will have strict disinfecting and hand sanitizing and identified isolation rooms if needed. The biggest thing on shelters is people need to bring their own PPE, (sanitizers), and facial covering/masks.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



Folks should make arrangements now ... sheltering should be a last resort. People should already be preparing their home and the rating of their home. People should be making sure homes are prepared now to withstand hurricane and need to know what category they’re can withstand.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Special need shelters are status quo for special needs, and the (Florida Dept. of Health is) taking every measure necessary to help contain spread of coronavirus.



Orange County

Orange County Emergency Operations Center

6590 Amory Court Winter Park

EOC Acting Chief: Lauraleigh Avery (Assistant Chief of Training)



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



In terms of shelters, Orange County is prepared to double its shelter capacity from years past in the event the need arises. This will help accommodate any social distancing guidelines.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



No. Every year we encourage folks to have a shelter plan, and that plan does include the potential or need to shelter in place, go to a shelter, shelter with loved one, or alternative safe location -- it really depends on the event. Certainly for individuals who reside in manufactured homes, we always and still encourage those residents to have an alternative plan – it very well might be going to the closest shelter. Remember, sheltering needs also depend on the event and intensity.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Medical shelters will work as they have in the past, with the inclusion of an additional layer of health screening. Separate accommodations will be set up for those who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.



Is there anything else you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Officials are 100 % prepared for storm season, and it’s a good time to ask residents to do the same. We always encourage planning, and this is the perfect time. Folks tend to overlook details like locating and reviewing current insurance policies, trimming trees and clearing debris, ensuring they have food and water supplies for pets and people, have updated pet vaccinations, fill prescriptions and have an ample supply. It’s also a good time to test generators (of course away from windows and doors and well-ventilated areas).

Osceola County

Osceola County Emergency Management

Main line: 407-742-9000

Emergency Management Director: Bill Litton



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



We are planning for COVID-19 Hurricane Shelter response, the square footage for individuals has increased from 20 sq ft to 60 sq ft. All shelters will include temp check and screening before entry.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



The message is if you are living in a site-built home, then you should shelter in place. The shelter locations will be focused on those living in low-lying/flood prone areas, manufactured homes and our special needs clients.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Typically we open one Special Needs, but with the new guidance, we are more likely to open two Special Needs locations during an tropical storm system.



Is there anything else you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Plan now – do not wait until the middle of June to purchase items for your family disaster kit. If you want to leave your home, go to a family or friend home to ride out the storm. Use the shelters as a last resort. Also register for AlertOsceola (www.AlertOsceola.org) to register for alerts and notification from Osceola County Emergency Management.

Seminole County

Seminole County Emergency Management

150 Eslinger Way Sanford. Office: 407-665-5102

EOC Mgr: Alan Harris



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



It is likely there may be a few more shelter space – not necessarily more shelters. We will use areas of the school never used before (classrooms, multi-purpose rooms, etc.). Certainly the message this year is try not to go to a shelter. If you can find anything else – a friend, family member, evacuate and leave, whatever. Anything would be better than going to a shelter. If you have absolutely no choice, then a shelter would be the last option.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



We do not envision less shelters.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



Special needs shelters will be similar to years past. They are already spacing these individuals apart.



Is there anything else you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Entry points will look dramatically different. Temperature checks will be required. A questionnaire will be required to limit exposure. Isolation rooms will be established for individuals who may get sick during the storm.

Sumter County

Sumter County Emergency Management

1010 N. Main Street, Bushnell

EOC Director: David A. Casto



Will there be more shelters for “social distancing” purposes?



We will expand to more space within the campuses.



Will there be fewer shelters to encourage people to “shelter in place” at home?



We always encourage to shelter in place. Only those in mobile homes, RVs, and flood-prone areas need to evacuate, preferably to a family or friend’s house. The shelter is a last resort.



How will medical shelters work for people who must be evacuated in advance of the storm?



The Wildwood Community Center is our Special Needs Shelter. Register online at SumterPrepares.com.



Is there anything ele you can tell us in advance to make planning easier?



Due to COVID and the lack of supplies, it is imperative people get their plans and supplies in place now.

Volusia County

Volusia County Emergency Management

3825 Tiger Bay Rd #102, Daytona Beach

EOC Chief: James A. Judge II

