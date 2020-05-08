ORLANDO, Fla. — After a pleasant, comfortable day on Thursday, Friday will see some subtle changes will take shape as winds turn to the south.

This will drive up the temperatures slightly, back into the low to mid 80s. It will also become slightly more humid, helping to reduce the fire danger compared to Thursday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

It will remain quiet Friday night under fair skies as lows fall to the low to mid 60s. A cold front will drop in on Saturday, ushering in scattered clouds with its passage, but also a small chance for rain.

Coverage will be minimal, but a few places could pick up some showers as this system lowers down the peninsula before stalling to our south.

Sunday will be the day with the higher rain chance, which is unfortunately timed out with Mother’s Day.

Deep moisture associated with low pressure sliding onshore from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to unsettled weather Sunday into Monday.

However, the rain chances will be greatest across the southern half of the peninsula, so it is advised to check in often with StormTracker13 to see if rain will affect your Mother’s Day plans.

Coverage will be less toward Flagler and Marion counties. This system will exit early Monday before drier conditions will resume as the new work and school week begins.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Those in small craft will want to use caution if heading out on the water. Expect south winds of 10 to 20 knots paired with seas in the range of 2 to 3 feet. The risk of rip currents in the near-shore waters is low.