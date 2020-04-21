ORLANDO, Fla. — After an active weather day on Monday with numerous severe storms, much quieter weather is in store for Tuesday as high pressure builds across Central Florida.

Despite the passage of a cold front, temperatures will not cool down much. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a lighter northwest wind.

It will, however, feel more comfortable thanks to lower dew points compared to the last few days.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, but this trend will be short-lived. An active pattern will resume for the latter part of the workweek.

A warm front will lift through on Thursday, introducing more moisture and a few showers and storms.

The next cold front will follow on Friday with a better chance of wet weather.

Additional showers and storms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

This setup will lead to improving boating conditions. Winds from the northwest will shift northeast, between 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be in the range of 1 to 2 feet. Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.